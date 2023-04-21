INDIAN STUDENT SHOT DEAD WHILE WORKING AT FUEL STATION IN US

Ohio US A 24yearold student from Andhra Pradesh who was studying for his master s degree was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on Thursday local time according to the Columbus Division of Police Saiesh Veera who was working at a petrol station in Ohio was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job police said On April 20 2023 at 1250 AM Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting Upon arrival the officers located an adult male victim identified as SAIESH VEERA MO24 suffering from a gunshot wound Columbus Fire medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital Despite lifesaving measures the victim was pronounced deceased at 127 AM This incident remains under investigation Next of kin notification has been made read the Columbus Division of Police incident summaryThe police also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the person Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20 2023 Saiesh Veera 24 was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W Broad St it tweeted ANI