London An Indianorigin teenage university student described as a talented hockey player has been named locally on Wednesday as one of three victims of a frenzied series of attacks on the streets of Nottingham central England Grace O Malley Kumar 19 was reportedly with fellow University of Nottingham student cricketer friend Barnaby Webber also 19 when the asyetunnamed attacker is said to have fatally stabbed the duo in the early hours of TuesdayNottinghamshire Police said the 31yearold suspect who remains in custody then went on to stab a man in his 50s to death and also attempted to run over three people still in hospital with a van stolen from that man We are keeping an open mind and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts as we would normally do in these types of circumstances Kate Meynell Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police said in a statementA dedicated team of detectives is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents and will continue to gather evidence over the coming days she said While the victims are yet to be formally named by the police local media reports from Nottingham have thrown light on some information around Grace Kumar who is believed to be the daughter of Londonbased doctor of Indian origin Dr Sanjoy Kumar He is being dubbed a hero doctor who saved the lives of some teenage stab victims in his local surgery back in 2009Tributes have been pouring in for Grace who played for the England under18s hockey team and was also a cricketer We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday England Hockey the sport s governing body said in its tributeWoodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex described Grace Kumar as a fiercely competitive talented and dedicated cricketer Earlier the University of Nottingham confirmed the sudden and unexpected death of two of its students All of us at Nottingham are deeply shocked and saddened by the deaths of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre I know our entire university community will join me in offering our deepest condolences to their family and close friends as well as the other victims of the incident Our thoughts are very much with them all at this incredibly difficult time said ViceChancellor Shearer WestThe university is supporting the students family and friends as well as staff and students Our security team is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the authorities to support the ongoing investigation into the incident she said The family of the other student victim issued a statement to express their devastation at the senseless murder of Barnaby Webber A talented and passionate cricketer who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man they said PTI