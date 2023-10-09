INDIAN ORIGIN MAN JAILED FOR CAUSING GRIEVOUS HURT TO SINGAPORE PRISON WARDER REPORT

Singapore: A 51-year-old Indian-origin man has been sentenced to three years in jail for voluntarily causing hurt to the chief warder of Singapore's Changi prison, a media report said on Monday.

Kaliappan Kumarasamy, a narcotic abuser, was undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre located within Changi Prison when on December 21 last year he punched prison officer Lim See Chuan in an unprovoked attack, causing a fracture to the 41-year-old man's face, The Straits Times reported.

Later in the court, Kaliappan said that he was feeling angry at the time because of an internal investigation against him and another inmate over an unrelated dispute. Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew told the court, While they were talking, the victim touched the accused's right upper arm as a friendly gesture.

However, a moment later as they continued walking, the accused suddenly punched the victim's face forcefully with his left fist. The victim fell to the ground. As the victim was picking himself up, the accused stood in front of him and threw another punch at the victim's head with his left fist. This punch missed the victim's head.

Lim, who was bleeding from his nose and mouth, activated his communication device for assistance, prompting his colleagues to rush over. Despite this, Kaliappan continued to assume an aggressive fighting stance and had both his fists raised. A prison officer deployed pepper spray on Kaliappan and he was subdued.