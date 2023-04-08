Singapore: An Indian-origin man has died after he was pushed in the chest by another man and fell down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore. Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month.

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to a hospital, reported The Straits Times newspaper on Friday. He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Friday evening, it said. Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt a day after the incident.

It was not mentioned in court documents if the two men knew each other before the incident. The incident allegedly happened outside a popular nightspot at Concorde Shopping Mall which houses several bars and nightclubs on Orchard Road. The nightclub on Friday refuted claims that Shanmugam had visited its premises in the morning on the day he was attacked.

Urging people not to speculate, Club Rumours extended its condolences to the Shanmugam family and said it was extremely sad and sorry for their loss. If convicted, Azfary could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined.

According to court documents, Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences. If convicted, he can face an additional jail term of up to 178 days, according to the report. A remission order is issued to allow an inmate to spend a portion of his sentence outside of jail. (PTI)