INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN CANADA AMIDST RISING ANTI INDIA ACTIVITIES

New Delhi: In response to the escalating tension between India and Canada, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory urging all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel to exercise utmost caution. The advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) comes as a response to mounting security concerns, with threats increasingly targeting Indian diplomats and members of the Indian community, who oppose the anti-India agenda.

The Ministry released a statement highlighting the need for vigilance among Indian nationals in Canada. It stated, "In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution." This advisory aims to safeguard the well-being of Indian citizens residing or travelling to Canada in the face of rising tensions.

The advisory also emphasises the importance of avoiding regions and venues in Canada that have witnessed such incidents. It is intended to guide Indian nationals away from potentially volatile situations and ensure their safety while in the country. The Indian government is taking proactive measures to protect its citizens in Canada, particularly in light of the increasing threats faced by Indian diplomats and community members who oppose anti-India agendas.

Indian students, in particular, have been advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant due to the deteriorating security environment in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs is deeply concerned about the safety of Indian students pursuing their education in Canada and is working closely with Canadian authorities to address these concerns.

To further enhance the safety and well-being of Indian nationals and students in Canada, the advisory encourages them to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal (madad.gov.in). Registration will enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to establish better communication with Indian citizens in Canada in case of any emergency or untoward incident.

The Indian government remains committed to the safety and security of its citizens abroad and will continue to work closely with Canadian authorities to ensure the protection of Indian nationals in Canada. As tensions persist, this travel advisory serves as a vital resource for Indian nationals to navigate the complex security landscape in Canada.

