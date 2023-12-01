Washington : India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has met Congressman Mike Rogers, the Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. During this meeting, both of them discussed the India-US bilateral strategic partnership in different sectors including in the defence and science and technology domains.

Taranjit Sandhu's meeting with Mike Rogers on Thursday comes after the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue in New Delhi last month. This year the India-US defence cooperation saw advances with deals on the ship repair, jet engine manufacturing, defence industrial roadmap and positive language in the National Defense Authorisation Bill.

"Wonderful to meet again with Chairman House Armed Services Committee Representatives Mike Rogers, and take forward discussions on strengthening India US strategic partnership, including in Defence, S&T (science and technology), iCET (initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, and knowledge domains", Sandhu said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting at the US Capitol.