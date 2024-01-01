INDIAN EMBASSY IN JAPAN SETS UP EMERGENCY ROOM RELEASES HELPLINE NUMBERS

Tokyo (Japan): Hours after a series of strong earthquakes, which jolted Japan, the Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an Emergency Control Room and also issued some emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens to extend assistance and relief on Monday.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Embassy has set up an Emergency Control Room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and Tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following emergency numbers and e mail IDs may be contacted for assistance."

THE EMERGENCY CONTACT DETAILS ARE THE FOLLOWING:

+81-80-3930-1715 (Yakub Topno)

+81-70-1492-0049 (Ajay Sethi)

+81-80-3214-4734 (DN Barnwal)

+81-80-6229-5382 (S Bhattacharya)

+81-80-3214-4722 (Vivek Rathee)

sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy in Japan took action after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 jolted central Japan on Monday leading to a Tsunami warning for the country's western coast, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 7.5 on the Japanese scale -- which ranges from zero to seven -- on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to NHK (Nippon Hoso Kyokai ) Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

Tsunami waves of more than 1.2 metres were observed by Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture following the series of strong quakes which struck Japan's western coast in the afternoon, local media reported.

According to reports, Toyama prefecture on the western coast of Japan also reported tsunami waves of 50 centimetres at 4:23 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported. Torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters and authorities urged the people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible, according to NHK. East Japan Railway Co suspended operations of all Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the earthquakes, Kyodo News reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power Company said more than 36,000 houses are experiencing power outages. The Japanese government set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, it added. Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued tsunami warnings for a broad swath of the country's western coast, including Ishikawa, Fukui, Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata and other prefectures, after a series of strong earthquakes with major ones measured at up to 7.5 magnitude struck a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan.