Washington IndianAmerican Congressman Shri Thanedar has announced plans to form a Hindu Caucus in the US Congress that will bring likeminded lawmakers under one umbrella to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country Thanedar who represents the 13th District of Michigan made the announcement on Wednesday at the first ever Hindu American Summit at the Capitol Visitor Center It is important that every person has a right to choose a religion pray to a God that he or she chooses without persecution without discrimination without hate or for those who may choose not to pray to a God These are freedoms that are fundamental These are fundamental human rights Thanedar said Congressional caucuses are groups of members of the US Congress that meet to pursue common legislative objectives Caucuses are formed as Congressional Member Organisations through the US House of Representatives and governed under the chamber s rules Leaders of the Hindu community from across the country gathered at the US Capitol for the summit organised by Americans4Hindus and supported by 20 other organisations With that thought in mind I am pleased to work with Dr Ramesh Japra I am pleased to work with Americans4Hindus to form a Hindu Caucus in the United States Congress Thanedar said amid applause from the scores of IndianAmericans gathered at the Capitol Visitor Center here Californiabased Japra is the founder of Americans4Hindus and the driving force behind the idea of a Hindu Caucus Thanedar a member of the US Congress from the Democratic Party said The purpose of this caucus is not only to ensure that there is no hate against Hinduism to ensure that there is no bigotry and no discrimination towards the Hindu religion and those who practise Hindu religion He also clarified that the caucus is not against anybody or any religion This caucus believes in religious freedom This caucus is about freedom This caucus is about fairness This caucus is about helping people to live their life the way they want to live the Congressman said This caucus is about helping people pray to the God they choose to pray This caucus is about letting people be free and live without hate and bigotry he added Community leaders applauded Thanedar for taking the lead in forming the caucus which will be open to members of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party Indian Americans now plan to reach out to their local representatives to join the caucus Everybody s welcome This is an inclusive caucus This is a positive caucus not a hate caucus We are not against anybody We are for all the people and for improving the quality of life opportunities for all That is what we are going to focus on Thanedar said When asked about how far the caucus has progressed Thanedar said it is at the early stages and they are inviting all members of the Congress to join PTI