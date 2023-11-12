INDIA VOTES IN FAVOUR OF UN DRAFT RESOLUTION AGAINST ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN PALESTINE

United Nations : India has voted in favour of a UN draft resolution which called for withdrawal of Israeli settlements in the strife-torn Palestine. Over 145 nations voted in favour of the United Nations draft resolution that condemned different sorts of settlements in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan”.

A Palestinian-backed U.N. resolution that could be put to a vote in the Security Council early next week would demand an immediate halt to all Israeli settlement activities, condemn Israeli attempts to annex settlements and outposts, “and call for their immediate reversal.”

In Washington, the State Department said it believed the resolution as drafted was “unhelpful,” but declined to say if it would veto the document or try to water it down to avoid a contentious vote. Council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks were private, said the U.S. was seeking to replace the resolution, which would be legally binding, with a weaker presidential statement.

The push for a vote on the draft resolution comes as Israel’s new right-wing government has reaffirmed its commitment to construct new settlements in the West Bank and expand its authority in the lands that the Palestinians seek for a future state.

