Washington: India-US relationship is the most consequential relationship of this century, one in which Indian-Americans have an important role to play, a top diplomat from the Biden Administration has said.

Rich Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources made this assertion on Wednesday during the India-US Summit hosted by Congressional India Caucus's Co-Chair Ro Khanna. The US-Indian relationship has had its ups and downs. But really over the last 23 years or so, we have been going up and not without a few dips here and there, and not without some challenging issues, Verma, said.

Verma, 54, believes that US-India relationship is the most consequential relationship of this century because of India's critical geo-strategic location in a tough neighbourhood. It is the most consequential relationship of this century. Why? (First) India is in the most critical geo-strategic location in a very tough neighbourhood, but in a critically important neighbourhood. Second, India is going to lead the world in every category in the next few years, he said.

India, has already become the most populous country, has the world's biggest middle-class population, the greatest number of college graduates, the greatest number of internet users, the third-largest economy, the third-largest military, the world's largest democracy, the greatest development and industrialisation taking place today and migration of people going from rural parts of India into the cities, he said.

So, this is a country on the move. You can feel it when you're there. You can see it when you're there. And, there's no doubt that the US wants to continue to be the closest to partners with India as it's on that move. And India is playing an even greater leadership role in the world, chair of the G- 20, doing a very important job in that respect, Verma said. Verma said the issue that is at the core that holds this relationship together is the people-to-people ties.

You know, governments are behind where the people are, where the businesses are, where the students are, where the innovators are. So, we must continue to support all those people who want to come here. We have to support all the connections that all of you have. That is why the work that all of you have been doing is so critically important. We are two of the world's most important countries, but we are the two largest democracies of the world, and we cannot forget that, he explained.

The governments will do their part, but let's remember what really makes this relationship great. It is the great people of India and it's the great people of the United States who come together, he added. (PTI)