INDIA US DEPUTY NSAS HOLD MEET UNDERTAKE MIDTERM REVIEW OF INDIA US INITIATIVE ON CRITICAL AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

New Delhi: Jonathan Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser of the United States along with Vikram Misri, India’s Deputy National Security Adviser (Strategic Affairs), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), on Monday, reviewed the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) after the first meeting led by the respective NSAs in January 2023 in Washington D.C.

Finer's visit is the first high-level visit from the US to Delhi since the indictment of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian official whom the US accused of foiling a plot for assassinating the Khalistani separatist Pannun. This is a follow-up to the visit of US NSA Jake Sullivan to India in June 2023 and the visit of NSA Ajit Doval, KC to the US in January this year.

During the consultations, the two Deputy NSAs reviewed key bilateral issues and exchanged views on regional and global developments. The two Deputy NSAs undertook the first comprehensive mid-term review of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) after the first meeting led by the respective NSAs in January 2023 in Washington D.C.

In May 2022, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden launched iCET to facilitate outcome-oriented cooperation in new and emerging technologies. iCET is co-led by the NSCS in India and the US National Security Council (NSC).

They took stock of progress made in building technology value chains under the framework of iCET. They expressed satisfaction with ongoing collaborations in diverse domains including semiconductors, quantum, Artificial Intelligence (Al) and High-Performance Computing (HPC), defense innovation, space, and advanced telecommunications through interactions between the respective governments, industry, academia, and other stakeholders.

The two Deputy NSAs also reiterated their commitment to fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden for elevating the bilateral strategic partnership and agreed to broaden the scope of iCET to biotechnology, critical minerals, and rare earth processing technologies, digital connectivity, and digital public infrastructure, and advanced materials.

They also affirmed the importance of easing regulations to facilitate high-tech collaborations and transfer of technology. Their discussions served to highlight the immense potential to tap synergies between their domestic initiatives and boost the competitiveness of industry in both countries.PDNSA Finer called on NSA and EAM.