New Delhi Discussions between the central banks of India and UAE on promoting bilateral trade in the rupee and dirham to reduce transaction cost is progressing at a very fast pace Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday As the top leaders of both countries are decisive so one can imagine good outcomes very soon on this he addedIndia and the UAE already implemented a free trade agreement FTA in May last year to give a boost to bilateral trade and economic ties The central banks of both countries are discussing the standard operating procedures and modalities These talks were started in March 2022 and now it is about a year since then but both the countries have made significant progress Goyal told reporters hereThe RBI and the Central Bank of the UAE have been in a very active dialogue and the finance ministry here is also very supportive and handling the entire issue he said I am sure that given the high level of engagement on both sides not only on RupeeDirham trade but also on other digital technologies becoming part of the India UAE framework I think we have very good things which will be offered to both the nations in the coming months he addedWhen asked about the timeline for this he said the talks are progressing at a very fast pace Goyal also said that as far as dirhamrupee bilateral trade is concerned currently both sides are looking at trading between the two countries only Once that gets operationalised we will see whether there is a potential to expand that further he added PTI