INDIA TO HANDOVER NAVAL SHIP KIRPAN TO VIETNAM TO BOOST DEFENSE CAPABILITY

New Delhi: Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, is all set to visit Vietnam on Saturday, July 22. He will preside over the decommissioning followed by the handing-over-ceremony of the Indian Naval Ship Kirpan to Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) at Cam Ranh, Vietnam.

Significance of the visit: The visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff signifies a high level of bilateral defense engagements between the Indian Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy, as well as India’s recognition of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ to the region.

Sources in the Central government said the transfer of an indigenously built in-service missile corvette, INS Kirpan, from the Indian Navy to the Vietnam People’s Navy reflects India’s commitment to assist its like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capability and is in consonance with the Government's policies of ‘Act East’ and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’.

They added that this is the maiden occasion of gifting a fully operational corvette by India to any friendly foreign country. INS Kirpan, an indigenously built Khukri-class Missile Corvette is being handed over to Vietnam People's Navy in accordance with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's announcement of gifting an in-service missile corvette to Vietnam on 19 June this year.

Towards executing the same, INS Kirpan departed on her final journey under Indian Tricolour from India to Vietnam on 28 June and reached Cam Ranh, Vietnam on July 8.

The Indian Navy chief would also be visiting Vietnam People’s Navy’s Headquarters at Hai Phong for bilateral interaction with Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, CINC, Vietnam People’s Navy, and would be calling on the Minister of National Defence, Vietnam.

