INDIA TO EXTEND USD 75 MN TO NEPAL FOR RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS IN QUAKE HIT AREAS SAYS JAISHANKAR

New Delhi: India has once again stepped up to help the quake hit Nepal, this time by extending a financial package of $75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Nepal's western district after last year's quake.

This was announced by External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Friday, while he inaugurated with his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud the Tribhuvan University Central Library and other reconstruction projects undertaken in Kathmandu after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024. Speaking at the inaugural event today, EAM Jaishankar said, "India was saddened to learn about the deaths and destruction caused by the earthquake that hit western parts of Nepal in November last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed solidarity with the people and leadership of Nepal and has committed to provide all possible assistance".

He said, 'We stand with the people of Nepal and will always stand. Therefore, we told Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda yesterday that we will give 1,000 crore Nepali rupees, or 75 million dollars, to rebuild the infrastructure in the affected districts".

Jaishankar noted that India started providing emergency relief to Nepal within 48 hours after the November earthquake and asserted that the Indian government continues to stand by the people and will contribute to the efforts of the Nepalese government.

Speaking on Nepal's reconstruction efforts since the 2015 earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people, Jaishankar noted that the Nepalese government focused on housing, education, health and cultural heritage.

"We have been pleased to be part of these inputs as we contributed $1 billion in this regard, consisting of $250 million in grant and the remaining as a line of credit," he said.