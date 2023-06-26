New Delhi: Following the recent attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan, India summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against these incidents, government sources said on Monday.

This comes after a Sikh community member was shot dead at Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial capital after unidentified armed men opened fire at him. According to sources, the victim recognized as Manmohan Singh, 34, was on his way home in an auto-rickshaw on June 24 evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to injuries.

"Four incidents have taken place between April and June 2023 and India has taken serious note of these incidents", government sources said. India has also demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports.

According to sources, it has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution. It is pertinent to note that it’s the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan. Last month, attackers gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Singh, 63, received a fatal gunshot to the head.

The number of attacks on Sikh minorities in Pakistan and incidents of vandalization of temples has gone high and India has time and again retaliated against Pakistan asking the government to take full responsibility for ensuring the security of its minorities, which the country has failed to do so.

