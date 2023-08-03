New Delhi: Days after Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif's outreach, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made India's position clear on this saying the country wants neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free "from terror and hostility."

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, the MEA spokesperson said, "We have seen the reports. India’s position is clear and consistent. We want friendly relations with all countries including Pakistan. For this environment must be free from terror and hostility is imperative". Addressing the opening ceremony of the Mineral Summit in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that his country is ready to talk with India.

"We are ready to talk to them (India), provided that neighbour is serious to talk on serious matters on the table because war is no more an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power for defence purposes. We had three wars fought in the last 75 years. It generated more poverty, unemployment, and depletes resources for education, health and well-being of the people," PM Sharif said.

"If there is any nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell what happened? So (war) is not an option. Both countries cannot become normal neighbours unless abnormalities are removed and unless the serious issues are understood and addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions", he said. The bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have been at an all-time low, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and the Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan’s consistent anti-India stance and interference in internal matters of the country and at the same time extending an olive branch to India for peace talks has become almost like a norm. Pakistan is currently reeling under a severe economic crisis, which appears to be the reason for its overtures to please the global community and build a positive image in the international arena.