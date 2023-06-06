New Delhi: India is proud of its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US that is built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in a tweet while thanking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the invitation to address a joint meeting of the US Congress during his visit to the country later this month.

"Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress," Modi said on Twitter. "We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity," he said.

Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country. He will share his vision of India's future and speak on the global challenges facing the two countries, top congressional leaders had announced on Friday. President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the US, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.

"On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22," the congressional leaders had said in a statement. This will be the second time that Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress after June 2016.

Prime Minister Modi's upcoming address to the joint meeting of the US Congress is historic, officials said, noting that he is the first Indian prime minister to do so twice. Globally in this respect, as a head of state or government, Prime Minister Modi is second only to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu who has addressed the US Congress thrice, they said. This honour bestowed on Prime Minister Modi shows the bipartisan respect and support for him in the US, they said. (PTI)