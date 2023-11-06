INDIA MALAYSIA TALKS TO FOCUS ON INDO PACIFIC SECURITY CHALLENGES

New Delhi: Amid regional challenges, discussions between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir will primarily focus on the security challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean region during the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), slated for November 7 in New Delhi.

The discussion will particularly revolve around ways to strengthen India-Malaysia's strategic and defence partnership. The timing of these talks assumes significance in the backdrop of China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. It is pertinent to note that Malaysia plays a major role in India's continuous efforts to deal with the maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean, as the Strait of Malay is vital to controlling this crucial waterway.

The India-Malaysia ties have been growing over the years and both sides have in recent years seen significant engagement in various aspects. India considers Malaysia as its crucial partner when it comes to the Act East Policy. Moreover, the India-Malaysia Joint Commission meeting is happening amid global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Joint Commission Meeting will review the progress of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Malaysia in the areas of politics, defence, security, economics, trade and investment, health, science and technology, culture, tourism, and people-to-people ties and will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, Zambry Abdul Kadir is also scheduled to call on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. The visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore ways to further deepen and strengthen them. The relations between India and Malaysia have traditionally been close and friendly.