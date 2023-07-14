INDIA IS A PREFERRED PARTNER FOR FRANCE SAYS RETIRED BRIGADIER AS INDIAN ARMY TAKES PART IN BASTILLE DAY PARADE

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was given one of France's most prestigious recognition as the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade in Paris. One of the spectacular moments to watch was the French and Indian soldiers marching down the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. However, the Bastille Day celebration holds immense significance for the Indian Army as it is very rare for France to invite foreign marching contingent or foreign aircraft to participate in it.

Brigadier (Retd) Rahul K Bhonsle, Director of Security Risks Asia, while speaking to ETV Bharat on the occasion said, "It is quite inevitable that the Indian army has been invited for France National Day and particularly the Punjab Regiment has participated in the parade. The Punjab Regiment has 300 years of history and has participated in various wars in Europe as well in the past".

He noted that it is also a signal that France-India relations are going upward in a strategic manner. "They (French) want to send a signal that India is a 'preferred partner' as far as Indo-France partnerships are concerned, mainly when NATO is a big challenge as France doesn't want NATO to expand and the challenges in Indo-Pacific is another reason.

India and France have been closely cooperating on the Indo-Pacific. Within this entire paradigm, PM Modi got invited to the Bastille Day parade as the chief guest is not only an honour for the PM, but also for the Indian army".

India-France military cooperation

The defence expert pointed out that France has been one of the most reliable and consistent providers of defence capability arsenal to India. "As far as strategic assets are concerned, apart from Russia, France is the only one providing. French assistance in building India's military capability is quite substantial", he added

Before PM Modi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had attended Bastille Day celebrations in 2009. According to a French government website, “In 2009, Indian soldiers were invited to participate in the ceremonies, and the military parade was opened by a contingent of 400 members of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.” PM Manmohan Singh and French President Nicolas Sarkozy watched this parade.

Bastille Day or French National Day is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Celebrations are held throughout France and are the oldest and largest military parade in Europe held on July 14 at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.