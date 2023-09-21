New Delhi: In a significant development that underscores the escalating tensions between India and Canada, the Indian government has announced the suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens "till further notice."

This move comes in the wake of a bitter international dispute over allegations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration possesses intelligence connecting New Delhi to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan Sikh activist. The decision to halt visa issuance was officially communicated through BLS International, an online visa application centre, citing "operational reasons."

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a fervent advocate for Sikh independence, was fatally shot two months ago, a tragic event that has become the epicentre of an increasingly strained relationship between India and Canada. While Sikh organizations have hailed Nijjar as a human rights activist championing their cause, the Indian government has labelled him a criminal.

The tensions reached a new zenith when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly acknowledged on Monday that his government was actively investigating "credible allegations" suggesting that Indian government agents may have been involved in the June 18 assassination. Nijjar met his tragic demise when he was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

The Indian government's suspension of visa services to Canadian citizens has raised eyebrows globally, with diplomatic circles closely monitoring the evolving situation. This move threatens to further strain diplomatic ties between the two nations, already frayed by the controversial murder case and allegations of Indian involvement.

In response to the visa suspension, Canadian officials have expressed their concerns and called for a transparent and thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding Nijjar's assassination. The Canadian government has emphasised the need for open and constructive dialogue between the two countries to resolve this escalating dispute.