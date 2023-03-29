New Delhi: India, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), hosted a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) and top officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, emphasized connectivity and counter-terror. Doval pointed out the role of Chabahar port for connectivity in the region and said that Chabahar should be included in North-South transport corridor. Further, Doval noted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and its financing is among the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable. It is important therefore for all countries to fulfill the obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terrorism cooperation protocols, including UNSC resolutions 1267, 1373, and successor resolutions, to identify and implement sanctions against global terrorist entities," Doval said.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity in the region, he said, "Connectivity remains a key priority of India. We stand ready to cooperate or invest in building connectivity in the region. While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that such initiatives are consultative, transparent, and participatory and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries".

Pakistan and China are attending the meeting virtually and other SCO members are attending it in person. According to the statement of the Russian Security Council, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev is also taking part in the meeting.

The SCO, an intergovernmental organization formed in 2001, comprises eight member states including India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It was established with the imperative of promoting economic, political, and military cooperation among its member nations. In 2022, India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chairship for 2023.

