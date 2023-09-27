New Delhi: India on Wednesday reaffirmed its pledge to ensure peace, stability and humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan.

“India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to Afghanistan. Our common and immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the formation of an inclusive and representative government structure, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to keeping Afghanistan close to our hearts. India will continue to raise its voice in support of the Afghan people. The pursuit of stability in Afghanistan is an urgent and shared imperative that demands our collective dedication,” said the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj at the UNSC on Wednesday.

She highlighted three key observations regarding the situation in the country, drawing upon India's historical and civilizational connections with the Afghan people.

She noted that even with the distressing humanitarian situation in the country, there is a need to prioritise humanitarian assistance to the people. "India has delivered assistance to Afghanistan in the form of food grains, medicines, vaccines, disaster relief aid, winter clothing, and stationery materials for schools. We have also continued educational scholarships to the Afghan student", she told the United Nations Security Council.

Kamboj further reiterated that India has also partnered with UNODC in its humanitarian efforts. "Our humanitarian assistance will continue for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan", she added.

While pointing out the third observation, Kamboj said, "We have already partnered with several UN agencies on the ground and continue to do so for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan".