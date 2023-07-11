New Delhi: Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is in India on a six-day visit beginning Monday, on Tuesday said that while India is a Hindu majority nation, it's a secular country as is written in its constitution and that Indian Muslims are proud of their nationality and Constitution.

Dr Abdulkarim al-Issa was addressing a gathering in the presence of NSA Ajit Doval in the national capital on Tuesday. The visit of Dr Abdulkarim al-Issa is aimed at communicating the message of moderation, peaceful coexistence and interfaith unity. "We reach out to the different components and diversity with a common objective that we share. We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom and we know that Indian wisdom has contributed a lot to humanity. We know that we have a common objective of co-existing peacefully," he said

"We should not have the concept of diversity only in textbooks. We should live with it and respect it", he emphasised in his speech. Referring to the Indian society, Dr Abdulkarim al-Issa said: "India is a Hindu majority country but it's a secular country as written in its constitution. There is diversity. We engage with everyone in India. We have a strong relationship with Sadhguru and Pandit Ravishankar and with several others."

"We hear a lot about Indian Muslims and they have played a very important role in this coexistence. We know that India is a great model for coexistence. We are aware that there is a negative trend in coexistence but in India, we see a very positive trend in peaceful coexistence", he said. His visit to India comes when a debate is raging around Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a move that has triggered a socio-political controversy with the opposition, religious organisation and others blaming the ruling saffron party for polarisation.

The Law Commission of India has recently initiated a fresh deliberation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and solicited public views on the same. Speaking about coexistence and family diversity, the MWL secretary-general said, "There is this pessimistic theory in the world that clashes between different religions or civilizations are inevitable. That's why the United Nations (UN) has established the Alliance of Civilizations...The Muslim World League appreciates this and we want to promote diversity and coexistence where there is no clash."

"Since yesterday I've engaged and met several personalities here and there is optimism. Diversity is a way to protect the constitution not just in India but around the world. Each country influences the other as we are well connected so we should promote diversity and peaceful co-existence."

"Islamic culture and civilization is open to love, open to engage in dialogue and respects the constitution (for those who are living in different countries). Muslim carry the banner of peace. Islam is practical and respects others and promotes peace and brotherhood not just as an obligation but as a moral duty. When we are far away from each other, we have to bridge our disputes and come together."

