INDIA GIFTS 20 BUSES TO THE SOLOMON ISLANDS FOR PACIFIC GAMES

New Delhi: India has gifted 20 buses worth USD 1 million to the Solomon Islands, marking the largest such donation from the Centre to the island nation. The busses arrived on November 14, just five days before the grand opening of the much-anticipated 2023 Pacific games.

Expressing his gratitude and acknowledging India's support and assistance to Solomon Island, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday, alongside Indian envoy to the country, Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, hailed the busses as "yet another symbol of our friendship and shared commitment to addressing our common goals together".

The Prime Minister, upon officially receiving the Tata buses, expressed how helpful the buses were in transporting sporting contingents from camps to games venues and vice versa. He further informed Inbasekar Sundaramurthi that the buses can carry 31 passengers but can handle additional passengers.

The Prime Minister acknowledged United Auto for standing in, being the agent of Tata vehicles in the country, and their invaluable service to maintain the buses during the Pacific Games. PM Sogavare also recommended to Sundaramurthi that going forward India should consider inviting four mechanics from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development (MID) and two mechanics from United Auto to attend training in India.

He expressed that the Solomon Islands could be a marketing destination for other Tata brand vehicles. The Prime Minister further informed Sundaramurthi that the buses will be distributed to boarding schools in Honiara and in the Provinces, Honiara City Council Transport Services, and the Ministry of Infrastructure Transport Pool.

"Your Excellency, today's official handover of the twenty Tata Buses that have already proven themselves very useful during the Pacific Games, is yet another symbol of our friendship and shared commitment to addressing our common goals together," PM Sogavare stated. The Prime Minister added that the Solomon Islands is eager to enter into other partnership projects with India shortly.