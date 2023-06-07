New Delhi: A tableau celebrating the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was featured in a parade in Canada. The tableau was part of a five-km-long parade held in the Canadian city of Brampton on June 4. The footage of the tableau was shared on Twitter by one user Balraj Deol.

Balraj Deol on his Twitter handle wrote, "Does it help Canada's 'Indo-Pacific strategy'? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it!"

Another Twitter user Anshul Saxena wrote on his handle, "How Canada allowed this? Celebrating the killing of former Prime Minister of India is not freedom of expression. Shame on Justin Trudeau govt which relies on Khalistani elements for vote bank."

Former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi on 31 October 1984. She was assassinated months after Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Indian Army to remove Khalistani militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In March this year, India summoned the Canadian high commissioner, expressing strong concerns over separatist and pro-Khalistani extremist elements against its diplomatic consulates in Canada. Last year, also India slammed Canada over a referendum on "Khalistan," that is the demand for a separate Sikh nation. The Ministry of External Affairs said the referendum was “deeply objectionable” and “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements.