INDIA CONTRIBUTES USD 1 MILLION TO BOOST HINDI LANGUAGE AT UN

New Delhi: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations on Monday handed over a cheque of $1,000,000 to Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications for expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the United Nations.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kamboj said, "Efforts of the United Nations to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content in Hindi language have been appreciated in India and in countries where a Hindi-speaking population resides”. “Government of India will continue to promote the use of the Hindi language in the United Nations and for this purpose, we are pleased to partner with the United Nations," Kamboj added.

The Hindi@UN project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information of the UN, was launched in 2018, to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world. The UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the following platforms.

With 50,000 current followers on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram, and 15,000 on Facebook, UN Hindi social media accounts publish nearly 1000 posts every year. The Hindi UN News website with 1.3 million annual impressions remains in the top ten in internet search engines.

