"Within this, we have to find a balance between different issues. Because there is no question. If there is the issue of terrorism, and we all find terrorism unacceptable, we have to stand up. But there is also an issue of Palestine. There has to be solution for the problems faced by the Palestinian people," he added.

He pointed out that it has to be a two-state solution, adding 'If you have to find a solution, you have to find a solution through dialogue and negotiation. You cannot find a solution through conflict and terrorism. So we would support that as well. Given the current situation...we do believe that humanitarian law must be respected. In any complex situation, it is not wise to not get the balance right.