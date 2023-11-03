Israel-Hamas war: India clears its position, Jaishankar pitches for 'two-state solution'
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Friday reiterated India's position when it comes to terrorism and noted that 'it has an equally clear position regarding the rights and aspirations of Palestinians'.
Addressing the joint presser with his Italian counterpart in Rome, Jaishankar said, "India has a very clear position when it comes to terrorism. We have an equally clear position regarding the rights and aspirations of Palestinians, and the need for a 2 state solution, and this can only happen with direct dialogue".
"Like Italy, we are providing relief assistance to Gaza", added Jaishankar. Earlier today, during his remarks at the joint Secretary Session of the Senate,'s External Affairs and Defence Commission, Rome, S Jaishankar said "While terrorism is "unacceptable", there also needs to be a solution for the issue of Palestine.
Jaishankar continued, "What happened on October 7 was a big act of terrorism, the subsequent acts happening after that. This has taken the entire region in a different direction. But surely, it must be everybody's hope that eventually...the conflict can't be the normal of the region and that it comes back to some stability, some cooperation".
The EAM noted that a balance needs to be struck on different issues and reiterated New Delhi's position of a 'two-state' solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
"Within this, we have to find a balance between different issues. Because there is no question. If there is the issue of terrorism, and we all find terrorism unacceptable, we have to stand up. But there is also an issue of Palestine. There has to be solution for the problems faced by the Palestinian people," he added.
He pointed out that it has to be a two-state solution, adding 'If you have to find a solution, you have to find a solution through dialogue and negotiation. You cannot find a solution through conflict and terrorism. So we would support that as well. Given the current situation...we do believe that humanitarian law must be respected. In any complex situation, it is not wise to not get the balance right.
Earlier, after the Oct 7 attack, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders side by side at peace with Israel and that position remains the same.