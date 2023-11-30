New Delhi: India and China reviewed the border situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the border areas during the 28th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Both sides engaged in an open, constructive, and in-depth discussion of proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation and the Director-General, of Boundary & Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Both the countries agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border areas, ensure a stable situation on the ground, and avoid any untoward incident. According to MEA, the two sides agreed to continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and hold the next round of the Senior Commanders’ Meeting at the earliest.

Earlier this year, an Indian delegation visited Beijing to hold the first physical meeting of (WMCC) in three years. After the 14th meeting in July 2019 in Beijing, all WMCC encounters took place in the virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.