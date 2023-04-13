New Delhi: India on Thursday called for a cessation of violence in Myanmar and urged for a peaceful resolution to all issues. The reaction came after dozens of people were killed in airstrikes in Myanmar's Sagaing region on Tuesday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen disturbing reports of violence on April 11 near Kanbalu Township in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar. As a neighbour and friend of the people of Myanmar, we have repeatedly called for the cessation of violence by all sides and a peaceful resolution of all issues".

"India reiterates its call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar," Bagchi added. When it comes to the situation in Myanmar, India has been taking a cautious approach as far as its diplomatic ties with Myanmar are concerned. The country has been in utmost chaos since the military takeover in February 2021.

Tuesday's airstrikes took place at remote Kantbalu township in Sagaing region in the morning and according to sources, the death toll remains unclear though reports say at least 165 people including women and children were killed in the airstrikes. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack.

He called for those responsible to be held accountable and urged for those injured to be allowed urgent medical treatment and access to assistance. He reiterated his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country, in line with Security Council resolution.

