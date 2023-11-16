New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed deep concern after several Myanmar nationals crossed over to Mizoram in India following an airstrike by the Myanmar army in its Chin state, calling for 'cessation of violence'.

India calls for cessation of violence in Myanmar, seeks resolution through constructive dialogue: MEA

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "As a result of fighting between Rikhawdar area opposite Zokhawthar area in India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, in the Chin state of Myanmar, there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side. We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. We want a cessation of the violence and resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue".

"We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar. Since the conflict started in Myanmar in 2021, a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India. local authorities in concerned neighbouring states have been handling the situation appropriately on humanitarian grounds. We have also been facilitating the return of those who wish to go back to their country", Bagchi told reporters here in New Delhi today.

According to reports, an intense gunfight broke out between Myanmar's Junta-backed forces and militia group People's Defence Force on Sunday evening. The fighting started after the PDF attacked two military bases at Khawmawi and Rikhawdar in Chin state near the Indian border and the fighting continued till Monday.