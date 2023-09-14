In a strong message to the United States, India has called for a comprehensive investigation into bodycam footage that exposes a Seattle police officer making heartless jokes about the tragic death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student fatally struck by a speeding police car. The incident occurred in January when Officer Kevin Dave, rushing to an overdose report, recklessly drove at nearly 120 kmph, resulting in Kandula's untimely demise. The shocking video, released by the Seattle Police Department, captures another officer, Daniel Auderer, Vice President of the Seattle Police Officers' Guild, callously jesting about the accident.

Jaahnavi Kandula, pursuing her master's degree at Northeastern University's Seattle campus, had a promising future ahead of her before the tragic incident. Her death, combined with the grotesque insensitivity displayed in the video, has ignited an international outcry.

In the disturbing clip, Auderer can be heard stating, "She is dead," followed by uproarious laughter as he dismissively refers to Kandula as "a regular person." He then heartlessly suggests, amidst fits of laughter, "Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars." The video concludes with Auderer making an appalling error in the victim's age, saying, "She was 26 anyway, she had limited value."

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco swiftly denounced the handling of Kandula's tragic road accident, labelling it as "deeply troubling." They have called for immediate action against all individuals involved in this distressing case, emphasizing their commitment to seeking justice. A post on X (formerly known as Twitter) read, "We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC for a thorough investigation & action against those involved in this tragic case."

The consulate further declared, "The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on this matter with all concerned authorities," underscoring their determination to ensure accountability for this horrific incident.

Jaahnavi Kandula, originally from Andhra Pradesh, had embarked on her educational journey at Northeastern University in Seattle, as documented in a GoFundMe fundraiser established to support her grieving family. Expressing their sorrow, her uncle, Ashok Kandula, was quoted on the fundraiser page, saying, "The family has nothing to say. Except I wonder if these men's daughters or granddaughters have value. A life is a life."

