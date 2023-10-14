India, Russia's economic interaction deepening, says Russian parliamentary speaker
Published: 32 minutes ago
New Delhi: Following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P20), Valentina Matvienko, the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, noted that her conversation with the Prime Minister was short, but very substantive. On the sidelines of the P20 Summit, she told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is satisfied with how relations between the two countries are developing in the fields of energy, agriculture and several other areas.
“Over the past year-and-a-half, bilateral trade turnover has increased fivefold. Economic interaction is deepening and Indian companies’ interest in cooperation with Russia is growing,” she said. Valentina Matvienko pointed out the positive background of Russian-Indian relations, largely due to the interaction between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who maintain constant working contact. The Speaker of the Federation Council underscored that the two countries have a good basis and large-scale prospects for interaction. This fact was reaffirmed by all representatives of the Indian leadership with whom she met during her two-day visit.