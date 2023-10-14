New Delhi: Following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P20), Valentina Matvienko, the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, noted that her conversation with the Prime Minister was short, but very substantive. On the sidelines of the P20 Summit, she told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is satisfied with how relations between the two countries are developing in the fields of energy, agriculture and several other areas.