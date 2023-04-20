INDIA AMPLIFYING VOICE CONCERNS OF GLOBAL SOUTH RUCHIRA KAMBOJ

New York US India during its G20 Presidency is amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries the country s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj saidSpeaking at ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development 2023 on Thursday local time Kamboj said The Voice of the Global South Summit held in January 2023 chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by 125 countries including 18 at Heads of StateGovernment level and others at the Ministerial level Furthermore Kamboj said during India s ongoing Presidency participation from Africa is the highest ever which includes South Africa G20 Member Mauritius Egypt Nigeria AU Chair Comoros and the African Union Development AgencyNew Partnership for Africa s Development AUDANEPAD India s G20 Presidency reached its 100th event on 17 April with the Meeting of the Agricultural Chief Scientists in Varanasi Following the spirit of One Earth One Family One Future India is committed to forging consensus through the G20 process to find solutions to global challenges Kamboj addedKamboj further raised concern over the uncertain global economic outlook inflationary pressures debt distress uneven recovery from the COVID19 pandemic lack of progress on the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs the adverse effects of climate change and geopolitical conflicts and said that these have impacted the Global South the most The developmental initiatives of the Global South in particular the implementation of the 2030 agenda and the SDG targets are facing serious challenges There is a growing recognition of the urgent need to address these issues including by strengthening multilateral coordination to tackle debt distress in lowincome and vulnerable middleincome countries effectively she saidThe Indian envoy urged for a supportive international economic environment and multilateral trading regime financially viable transparent and sustainable investment flows aligned with national priorities and a strengthened framework for the transfer of technology is fundamental We also need to ensure stable trade flows to address the multiple global crises inter alia of food energy and finance as well as enhancing food security and nutrition We must enhance the sustainability and resilience of supply chains that foster the sustainable integration of developing countries she said Kamboj also called for urgent reform of the international financial architecture including MDB reform The lack of representation of vulnerable and developing countries in formal decisionmaking processes will determine the legitimacy and relevance of MDBs in the coming decades The G20 under India s Presidency has prioritized MDB reform including through the recently constituted expert group on strengthening MDBs and the need for them to evolve to address the increase in demand on their lending resources knowledge support and for catalysing private investment she saidKamboj also laid emphasis on strengthening multilateral collaboration among creditors to address the deteriorating debt situation and to ensure transparency and equality in treatment of all creditors in the debt restructuring efforts India has cochaired a Sovereign Debt Roundtable with the IMF and World Bank on the margins of the Spring Meetings recently to discuss debt sustainability and debt restructuring challenges and ways to address them including the G20 Common Framework Kamboj said She reiterated that climate finance and progress on the SDGs are two sides of the same coin Timely and adequate resources for climate finance including exploring innovative financing is important There is a need to set a New Collective Quantified Goal from a floor of USD 100 billion per year prioritizing the needs of developing countries The COP27 decision on funding arrangements for responding to loss and damage and the COP15 decision on the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund must be implemented expeditiously she addedWithin the G20 India has proposed Digital Public Infrastructure and Digital Skilling as key priority areas to realize potential and harness the opportunities of the digital economyScience technology and innovation can play a key role in bridging current SDG gaps and in harnessing the needed resources for scaling up economically Digital technology can be a key tool for inclusion advance governance better service delivery and promote inclusion of all sections of society Development cooperation must draw investments in digital infrastructure digital skills training and digital literacy said Kamboj ANI