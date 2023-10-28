INDIA ABSTAINING FROM UNGA RESOLUTION ON ISRAEL HAMAS CONFLICT SAYS NO EQUIVOCATION ON TERROR

New Delhi: India while explaining the vote in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on the Israel-Palestine conflict, conveyed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its consistent stand on Palestine, pointing out that 'there can be no equivocation on terror', sources in the government said on Saturday, adding that the resolution in the UNGA did not include any explicit condemnation of terror attacks

India on Friday (local time) abstained in the UN General Assembly from voting on a draft resolution submitted by Jordan, that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as it did not make any mention of the terrorist group Hamas.

The draft resolution also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip. It was co-sponsored by more than 40 nations, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa. The US also expressed outrage at the omission of naming Hamas as a militant group.

"Our vote on the resolution was guided by our steadfast and consistent position on the issue. Our Explanation of Vote (EOV) reiterates this comprehensively and holistically. There can be no equivocation on terror. The EOV categorically states “The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release," Indian government sources further said. It also said that the EOV strongly conveyed India's concerns on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community’s de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India, too, has contributed to this effort," sources said.

Furthermore, as per sources, India expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. India called on all parties to display the utmost responsibility.

"We also stressed our consistent stand on Palestine. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," sources noted.