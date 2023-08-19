New Delhi : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has voiced concerns about her incarcerated husband's security and safety, saying he "can be poisoned" in Attock jail. In a letter written to the home secretary of Punjab province, Bushra Bibi said the court had directed authorities concerned to shift his husband to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported.

“My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail,” she added. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was jailed earlier this month after the court sentenced him to three-year in prison in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-22 tenure.

Consequently, he was also barred from politics for five years. In the letter , the ousted premier's wife demanded that the PTI chief be provided B-class facilities in the prison given his social and political status as he is an "Oxford graduate and former captain of the national cricket team", Geo News reported. She went on to say that such facilities are not available in Attock jail which her husband is entitled to.

Bushra further said two assassination attempts were made on Khan’s life in the past and the accused involved had not been arrested yet. “His (Khan) life is still in danger (and) there is a fear that my husband will be poisoned in Attock jail,” she stated in the letter, Geo News reported. She said being a former Prime Minister of the country, her husband should be allowed to eat home-cooked food at the prison. (IANS)