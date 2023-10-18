Tel Aviv (Israel) : Immediately after the devastating blast on the Gaza hospital, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) put out a series of posts on X, claiming that it was a terror attack by Islamic militants. The IDF also posted a video to show how a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad to target Israel misfired and caused the blast in the Gaza hospital.

The IDF said that media outlets around the globe were quick to run Hamas’ headlines without fact checking. "We now know that an Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza," it said. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed that the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital in Gaza.

Also, the IDF circulated a video on social media, showing what it called raw footage of a' rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.'