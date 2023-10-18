Israel's IDF blames Islamic Jihad for 'misfired rocket' that hit hospital in Gaza
Published: 50 minutes ago
Tel Aviv (Israel) : Immediately after the devastating blast on the Gaza hospital, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) put out a series of posts on X, claiming that it was a terror attack by Islamic militants. The IDF also posted a video to show how a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad to target Israel misfired and caused the blast in the Gaza hospital.
RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023
The IDF said that media outlets around the globe were quick to run Hamas’ headlines without fact checking. "We now know that an Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza," it said. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed that the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital in Gaza.
IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari confirms: Islamic Jihad is responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Tssfl5M7Ew— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023
Also, the IDF circulated a video on social media, showing what it called raw footage of a' rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.'
Media outlets around the globe were quick to run Hamas’ headlines—without fact checking.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023
We now know that an Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DzJgsbxS4i
In the first post on X after the hospital blast, the IDF said: "Following an analysis by the IDF's operational systems, a barrage of rockets was launched toward Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit. According to intelligence information from a number of sources we have, Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital."
Following an analysis by the IDF's operational systems, a barrage of rockets was launched toward Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023
According to intelligence information from a number of sources we have, Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is… pic.twitter.com/QZsanPaFEc