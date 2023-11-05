Tel Aviv [Israel] : The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had claimed to have unearthed several access points to the huge network of tunnels from where the Gaza-based Hamas is waging war with it. Releasing a video on X, the IDF said that while Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, they are hiding within their intricate network of terror tunnels. IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza, it said.

The IDF had also said that their country's arrow missile defense system intercepted a rocket in the Arava region north of Eilat. This rocket was stated to have been been fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Eilat is Israel's port city on the Gulf of Aqaba and located about 250 km from Gaza. Hamas had claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it fired several long-range Ayyash-250 rockets. No casualties or damage was caused, reports said.