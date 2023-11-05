Israeli forces 'uncover' access points to Hamas 'terror tunnels' in Gaza
Israeli forces 'uncover' access points to Hamas 'terror tunnels' in Gaza
Tel Aviv [Israel] : The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had claimed to have unearthed several access points to the huge network of tunnels from where the Gaza-based Hamas is waging war with it. Releasing a video on X, the IDF said that while Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, they are hiding within their intricate network of terror tunnels. IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza, it said.
While Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, Hamas hides within their intricate network of terror tunnels.
IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza.
The IDF had also said that their country's arrow missile defense system intercepted a rocket in the Arava region north of Eilat. This rocket was stated to have been been fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Eilat is Israel's port city on the Gulf of Aqaba and located about 250 km from Gaza. Hamas had claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it fired several long-range Ayyash-250 rockets. No casualties or damage was caused, reports said.
IDF fighter jets struck Hamas terrorist infrastructure located on the roof of a building and an adjacent tunnel shaft after receiving intelligence from the ISA and through ground operations.
In addition, following IDF and ISA intelligence, and the identification of shooting from the area, the IDF struck a command and control center.
Also, IDF said that its fighter jets struck Hamas terrorist infrastructure located on the roof of a building and an adjacent tunnel shaft after receiving intelligence from the ISA and through ground operations. In addition, following IDF and ISA intelligence, and the identification of shooting from the area, the IDF struck a command and control center. An additional terrorist tunnel shaft was dismantled by the troops, the IDF said in a post on X.