IACCGH CELEBRATES CONNECTING GLOBAL COMMERCE AT GLITTERING 24TH ANNUAL GALA

Houston: Twenty-four years of building relationships between Houston's business community and India were celebrated at a glittering event here, during the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) 2023 gala and awards banquet. Themed "Connecting Global Commerce", as the IACCGH is a major driver in inbound and outbound business delegations to India, the event held on Saturday was attended by more than 700 invitees that included top industry leaders, elected federal, local officials and Indian Americans.

Speaking at the annual IACCGH gala, Diane Farrell, Deputy Undersecretary International Trade, who was the Keynote speaker, praised the chamber for its role in strengthening the US-India trade since 1999. Farrell highlighted several initiatives from recent State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and said it was a huge success. "Leaders' Joint Statement, would further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership, bolster business and technology, and ease mobility between India and USA."

Mayor Turner praised the IACCGH for upholding the values of diversity, equity and inclusion that Houston exemplifies. He referred to the USD 14 billion trade that currently exists between India and Houston and said the IACCGH has been instrumental in promoting economic engagement and facilitation of bilateral trade.

IACCGH president Rajiv Bhavsar and Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia addressed the gathering, pledging support from the Chamber to further economic ties with India. The Chamber honoured Diane Farrell, Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner and former Consul General of India in Houston, Aseem Mahajan, for their longstanding public service and support in strengthening the US-India relationship.

At this award banquet, the IACCGH recognized four influential Indian Americans for their leadership and dedication in their diverse fields. "Women of the year" was awarded to Pooja Jesrani, Flight director, NASA. The 'Trade Champion of the Year' Award was presented to Shuchita Sonalika, Director and Head-North America for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in furthering the US-India trade and investment partnership.

The 'Business of the Year' award went to Bobby Singh, principal Isani Consultants and the IACCGH Community Service Award was presented to Swantantra Jain, Senior VP at Vinmar International.

Fortbend County Judge, KP George, congratulating the honourees, said the IACCGH has been a "beacon of success, fostering stronger ties between the United States and India while serving as a vital link for the Indo-American business community". The event supports the Chamber's activities of promoting business growth, creation of jobs in Houston and facilitating bilateral trade between Houston and India. The IACCGH Gala is the annual fundraiser for the chamber that attracts more than 700 attendees. (PTI)