Hyderabad A young Hyderabad woman who went to London for higher studies was killed in a knife attack by a Brazilian youth her flatmate at Neeld Crescent in Wembley on Tuesday The friend of the woman who attempted saving her also sustained grievous injury in the attack According to family members Tejaswini Reddy 27 from Brahmanapalli in Rangareddy district went to London to pursue higher studies three years ago The course was completed two months ago and she was supposed to return home last month Due to some reasons she could not come Tejaswini used to live at a flat with her friends in London where men and women would stay together A young man from Brazil was among the occupants She was suddenly attacked by the Brazilian youth who was later arrested by cops Meanwhile the grieving parents of the deceased woman requested the state government to bring their daughter s body to India as soon as possible Police are yet to ascertain the motive of the murderLondon Police is however yet to release the identity of the deceased woman According to the latest information reaching here a postmortem examination is scheduled following which the police are expected to formally release her identity The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public s help in tracing the suspect behind the attack on Tuesday morningThe 23yearold was arrested from Harrow near the crime scene of Neeld Crescent in Wembley Officers said despite best attempts of doctors who treated two women for stab injuries the 27yearold woman died at the scene A second woman aged 28 and also unnamed was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not lifethreatening cops saidTwo other people a 24yearold man and a 23yearold woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder While the man remains in custody the woman has been released without further action the police said Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent in Wembley north London at 959 am local time on Tuesday to reports of a double stabbingTwo female victims were treated at the scene by the emergency services and while one died on the spot the other remains in a north London hospital This has been a fastmoving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man He is now in custody said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley from the Met s Specialist Crime Command I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns she saidAlso read Indianorigin teen among 3 killed in UK s Nottingham attacksIn another incident an Indianorigin teenage university student who was a talented hockey player became as one of three victims of a frenzied series of attacks on the streets of Nottingham central England Grace O Malley Kumar 19 was reportedly with fellow University of Nottingham student and cricketer friend Barnaby Webber also 19 when the asyetunnamed attacker is said to have stabbed the duo in the early hours of TuesdayNottinghamshire Police said the 31yearold suspect who remains in custody then went on to stab a man in his 50s to death and also attempted to run over three people still in hospital with a van stolen from that man We are keeping an open mind and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts as we would normally do in these types of circumstances Kate Meynell Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement