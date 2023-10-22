Cabo San Lucas, (Mexico) : Hurricane Norma made landfall near the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday afternoon, then later weakened to a tropical storm over land. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy was very near Barbuda and threatened to batter the islands of the Lesser Antilles.

The US National Hurricane Centere said Norma, once a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph (130 kph) near el Pozo de Cota, west-northwest of Cabo San Lucas. Norma later weakened to a tropical storm with 70 mph (110 kmh) winds as it crossed the Baja California Peninsula toward the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California.

Businesses in Cabo San Lucas had nailed plywood over their windows, and government personnel hung banners warning people not to try to cross gullies and stream beds after Norma regained strength and again became a major storm Friday.

By late Saturday afternoon, Norma was centred about 30 miles (45 kilometres) north-northeast of Cabo San Lucas, the National Hurricane Centre said. It was moving north-northeast at 6 mph (9 kmh), but was expected to take a harder turn toward the east Sunday. Late Saturday, President Andrs Manuel Lopez Obrador said via the platform X that there had so far been no reported loss of life from the storm.

Hurricane Norma already passed Los Cabos and there are only torrential rains in La Paz, but without loss of life. In Cabo San Lucas, curious tourists began to pick their way along debris-strewn beaches after the storm passed. Its languid pace raised the possibility of severe flooding. Norma was expected to dump six to 12 inches of rain, with a maximum of 18 inches in places across southern Baja California and much of Sinaloa state.