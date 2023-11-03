The first substantial legislative effort in Congress to support Israel in the war falls far short of Biden's request for nearly $106 billion that would also back Ukraine as it fights Russia, along with US efforts to counter China and address security at the border with Mexico. It is also Johnson's first big test as House speaker as the Republican majority tries to get back to work after the month of turmoil since ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, as speaker. Johnson has said he will turn next to aid for Ukraine along with US border security, preferring to address Biden's requests separately as GOP lawmakers increasingly oppose aiding Kyiv.