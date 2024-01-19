HISTORIC MOMENT HINDU OUTFITS IN UK SIGN DECLARATION AHEAD OF RAM MANDIR PRAN PRATISHTHA

Hyderabad: The fever of the Ayodhya Ram Temple grand consecration ceremony is not only conspicuous in India, it is spread all across the globe. A declaration signed by more than 200 Hindu outfits in the United Kingdom including community organisations, and associations nationwide, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The UK-based Hindu outfits said the "historic moment" would mark the culmination of nearly five centuries of "dedicated efforts by countless devotees". In a joint statement, the outfits said they hoped households in the United Kingdom would celebrate the "homecoming" of Lord Ram to Ayodhya on January 22 as a festival of Diwali.

"Before the consecration ceremony, the UK declaration, a testament to unity, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya," the statement said.

"We, the representatives of the Dharmic communities in the UK, are delighted to welcome the inauguration ceremony of the temple of Sri Ram (Ram Mandir) in Ayodhya, India on January 22, 2024," the statement read.

The statement also reflected on the significance of Lord Ram and dharmic traditions across the globe. "The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Sri Ram, is a historic moment which marks the culmination of nearly five centuries of dedicated efforts by countless devotees," the statement noted.

It further stressed that Ram Mandir will be one of the largest spiritual shrines in the world. "Honourable Supreme Court of India, whose unanimous verdict has allowed for the construction of this mandir. It will be one of the largest spiritual shrines in the world, bringing joy to millions of pilgrims throughout India, and across the globe," it added.