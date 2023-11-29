HIGH LEVEL COMMITTEE TO PROBE SECURITY CONCERNS RAISED BY THE US MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said the Government of India has set up a high-level committee to look into the security concerns raised by the United States.

In response to media queries on India-US security cooperation, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have already said that during discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs about the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others”. He said, “We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue”.

“In this context, it is informed that on 18 November 2023, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter. G government of India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the Enquiry Committee”, Bagchi said.

On November 23, according to a report by Financial Times, the US had thwarted a conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil and issued a warning to India’s government over concerns it was involved in the plot. During a media briefing last week, India's Ministry of External Affairs assured that it takes the US's inputs seriously since it impinges on the country's own national security interests as well.

MEA spox Arindam Bagchi had said that during the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others. The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-action". "On its part, India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well", Bagchi added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma in a recent interview with Canadian channel CTV has said that India is cooperating with the American investigation into an alleged foiled assassination attempt. “However, India is not cooperating with Canada's investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in British Colombia”, he added. Verma attributed this disparity in cooperation to the differing levels of information shared by the two countries in their respective probes.