Tel Aviv [Israel] : The Israel Air Forces has said that it has killed the head of Hamas's Air Force Murad Abu Murad in the airstrike carried out overnight. The strike targeted a headquarters from which Hamas managed its aerial activity in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force said that Murad Abu Murad "was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "Also, during the last day, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where the organization's aerial activities were managed. During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who took a large part and directed terrorists in the murderous attack on Saturday, was killed."

In separate strikes carried out overnight, the Israeli Air Forces said that it had struck dozens of sites belonging to Hamas's commando forces, who led the infiltration into Israel on October 7, The Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Air Forces said that the Israeli Defence Forces and the Israeli Air Forces will continue to operate "as required in order to defend the State of Israel against the Hamas terrorist organization."

In a post shared on X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "Last night, IAF fighter jets conducted wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip. These included dozens of Hamas terror targets as well as "Nukhba" terrorist operatives that were in a staging ground in the Gaza Strip." The Israeli Air Force in another update on X informed, "A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory. An IAF UAV targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists."

In the latest update on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus noted on Saturday that people in the Gaza Strip are listening to Israel's warning and are doing the right thing, noting that there has been a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the South.