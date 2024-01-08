New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was reelected for the fourth consecutive and fifth overall term in office on Sunday after conclusion of polls. Seen as one of India's closest friends and allies, Sheikh Hasina has over the years fostered a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries. And 2024 is certainly set to bring new heights for New Delhi and Dhaka relations. Sheikh Hasina and her government have always been sensitive to Indian concerns.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Sheikh Adnan Fahad, an Associate Professor of Journalism and Media Studies Department of Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh said, "The victory of Awami League will play a sustainable role regionally and internationally in building a hunger-and poverty-free South Asia. Especially, the consecutive victory of the Awami League government at the 12th national polls was inevitable to continue the ongoing development endeavor of Bangladesh."

He opined that it will also keep the bilateral progress of Bangladesh-India in motion. "As both Bangladesh and India are strongly committed to combat the challenges of communalism and militancy, this landslide victory of Awami League carries special significance. This victory of Sheikh Hasina will give a far-reaching basis to the joint progress of Bangladesh and India in every socio-economic sector," added Sheikh Adnan Fahad.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,100-km border and deep historical, cultural, and economic ties. A stable, prosperous and friendly Bangladesh is certainly in India's best interests.

What was more interesting this time is that the country's 12th general elections recorded one of the lowest voter turn outs in its history. The low voting percentage was following Sheikh Hasina's refusal to accept the Opposition Bangladesh National Party's demand for a neutral caretaker government to conduct the polls. The BNP, however, chose to boycott the elections.

During the rule of Sheikh Hasina between 1996-2001 and then since 2009, New Delhi's security establishment has received utmost cooperation from Bangladeshi agencies, and genuine efforts have been made to curb anti-India activity in that country.

Further, Professor Fahad pointed out that neither Bangladesh nor India can take risk of worsening their bilateral relations as the both countries' borders, culture, history are closely related. "Every bilateral problem has to be solved through dialogue. I strongly believe, like enclave exchange and water sharing of Ganga river issues, every bilateral issues including border killing, smuggling and river-water sharing will find proper solution through peaceful ways," he noted.

Bangladesh is strategically located which is crucial to third countries like China and Pakistan - traditional rivalries of India and in that case Bangladesh government has been considerate of New Delhi's security concern. It understands that as long as India's security is not compromised, they can go ahead and do business with China.

India on the other hand, have always respected the democratic tradition in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs has time and again reiterated that election in Bangladesh is their domestic matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future. As a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, India said it respects the democratic process in Bangladesh and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation.

Meanwhile, after a massive win, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Sunday, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed on behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warm greetings and congratulations.