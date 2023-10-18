HAMAS SAYS READY TO RELEASE HOSTAGES IF ISRAEL AGREES TO STOP BOMBING GAZA REPORT

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Hamas group, responsible for the surprise rocket attacks on Israel on October 7, has extended an offer to release all civilian hostages, contingent upon a ceasefire from Israel. This proposal comes in the wake of a tragic airstrike on a Gaza City hospital and escalating tensions in the region.

Reports from NBC News indicate that a senior Hamas official conveyed the group's willingness to release all civilian hostages immediately if Israel would cease its bombardment campaign in the Gaza Strip. The official asserted that these hostages could be freed within an hour of the Israeli military discontinuing its offensives.

The conditions set forth by Hamas emerged following a highly controversial incident when an airstrike targeted a Gaza City hospital, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives. While Israel's military has denied responsibility for the attack, they have put forth an alternative explanation, suggesting that the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group, which operates within the enclave.

Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) stated, "Following an analysis by the IDF's operational systems, a barrage of rockets was launched toward Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit." According to IDF intelligence information from various sources, the responsibility for the failed rocket launch that struck the hospital lies with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.