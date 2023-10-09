New York [US] : Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan in response to the deadly Hamas attack, said that Hamas is a genocidal Islamist jihadist terror organization. "It is no different than ISIS, Al Qaeda" he said, adding that they do not want dialogue and want only the annihilation of the Jewish state.

"There is no reasoning with genocidal jihadists. They do not want dialogue. They do not want conversation. They want one thing and one thing only the annihilation of the Jewish state," he said. Speaking about the genocidal charter of Hamas, he said, "This is a direct quote from their charter. The day of judgment will not come until Muslims fight the Jews and kill them. This is the Hamas charter, and it also says that whenever a Muslim encounters a Jew, he must butcher him. That's the Hamas charter internalizes this. They want to butcher me. They want to butcher my children, my people, and my nation. They will not stop until they murder every single one of us."

Moreover, Israel's representative to the UN further condemned the attack and highlighted the failure of Israeli intelligence and said that this was Israel's 9/11 and that the country would do everything to bring its people back home. "This is Israel's 9/11 and Israel will do everything to bring our sons and daughters back home," he stated.

Erdan later noted that although today, the international community is supporting Israel, it might not be the case tomorrow and said that this time, "We will not let the world forget the atrocities our country suffered." The international community, and particularly the UN and the Security Council, have a very short memory when it comes to Israel, he said.

"The terror that we endure quickly becomes a side note. But this time will not be the same. And this is precisely why. This atrocity is Israel's 9/11," he said on Monday. Furthermore, he promised that the situation will be not as it was earlier, highlighting that, "Today we are shattering the paradigm. We are changing the equation."