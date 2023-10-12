HAMAS COMMANDER REVEALS AMBITIONS FOR GLOBAL SUPREMACY AMID ESCALATING ISRAEL GAZA CONFLICT

Hyderabad: In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, a disquieting revelation has emerged from a video featuring Hamas Commander Mahmoud al-Zahar. The video, which has rapidly spread across the internet, exposes the senior Hamas official's startling assertion that Israel is merely the initial target in their quest to extend their influence worldwide. This revelation arrives as Israel declares war against Hamas in response to a shocking weekend attack that claimed the lives of hundreds of Israelis.

Mahmoud al-Zahar's video statement has sent shockwaves across the international community. In the footage, he boldly proclaims, "Israel is only the first target. The entire planet will be under our law."

His vision goes beyond regional concerns, encompassing the entirety of Earth, spanning approximately 510 million square kilometres. According to Zahar, their objective is to establish a global system free from injustice, oppression, and the horrors inflicted upon the Palestinians and Arabs in various nations, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and others.

"The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under a system where there is no injustice, no oppression, and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians and against the Arabs in all the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and other countries," he said.

Hours following the video's release, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern statement reaffirming his unwavering commitment to combating Hamas. In a televised address, Netanyahu likened Hamas to Daesh (the Islamic State group) and vowed to obliterate them, much as the world has fought against ISIS.

Amid this escalating rhetoric, Hamas operatives are holding Israeli soldiers and civilians’ hostage, threatening to execute a captive for each home in Gaza struck by Israel without warning. Thankfully, there has been no confirmation that Hamas has acted on this ominous threat.

The situation has prompted Israel to establish an emergency unity government, with Prime Minister Netanyahu working alongside former Defence Minister Benny Gantz in a war cabinet. This move coincides with the Israeli military's relentless bombardment of Gaza, as they intensify efforts to dismantle Hamas, potentially leading to a ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip.

Netanyahu spared no words in condemning Hamas, equating them to ISIS while recounting the atrocities committed on that fateful Saturday, including the horrifying act of burning people alive. He emphasized the deep emotional toll on Israeli families, with nearly every household connected to a victim of these ruthless attacks. The Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude for the unprecedented support from world leaders and declared that Israel is on the offensive, vowing that every member of Hamas faces a grim fate.

In a display of unity and resolve, Benny Gantz echoed the sentiments of the Prime Minister, emphasizing that Israel stands together in the fight against this common enemy. He described the new partnership as a bond of fate, transcending mere politics, asserting that all of Israel is united under the banner of their shared cause.

With Israel's emergency wartime measures taking effect, Gantz underlined the need for such a government to address the nation's pressing concerns. He recognized the desire of the Israeli people for a unified and responsive government during these trying times.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza has grown increasingly dire. The overwhelming majority of the 2.3 million residents in the Gaza Strip find themselves without access to electricity and clean water. The ongoing Israeli airstrikes have left them trapped in a dire predicament, with no safe haven to escape to. The sole other border, Egypt, remains closed due to Egyptian authorities' restrictions, exacerbating the plight of Gaza's residents.