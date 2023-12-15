The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed in the 2 am attack in Rask town, about 1,400 kilometers (875 miles) southwest of Tehran. He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.

State TV blamed the attack on Jaish al-Adl, a separatist group. In 2019, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard force. In recent months, militants and small separatist groups in the predominantly Sunni region have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.

In October this year, Iran slapped imprisonment on two media persons for writing reports on the death of a woman in an attack over not wearing her headscarf properly. The two journalists were identified as Niloufar Hamedi amd Elaheh Mohammadi. The former was sentenced for breaking the news of Amini's death for wearing her headscarf too loosely, and the latter for writing about her funeral. They were sentenced to seven and six years in jail respectively, according to the judiciary news website, Mizan.