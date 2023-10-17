GUJARAT FISHERMAN DIES IN PAKISTANI JAIL

Gir Somnath: A fisherman from Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district was reported dead in a jail in Pakistan earlier this month. This is the second such death in the last three months, said Samudra Shramik Sangh (SSS), an NGO dedicated to the welfare of the state's fishermen, on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Bhupatbhai Jeevabhai Vala, 55, of Dudana village in the Kodinar block, died on October 9 as informed by fellow fishermen detained in the same Karachi prison. Vala was arrested by the Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) on October 12, 2021.

He was allegedly found fishing aboard the trawler Raj Trishul in the Arabian Sea, an act purported by Pakistani authorities to be a breach of their territorial waters. Consequently, he was incarcerated in Karachi. Vala leaves behind a bereaved family consisting of his wife, three daughters and a son.